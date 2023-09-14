SC returns PTI plea seeking election in 90 days

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has returned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea seeking general elections in 90 days, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has raised objections on the PTI pea and returned the plea seeking timely elections.

The Supreme Court stated that the plaintiff did not approach the concerned forum before filing the plea and the plea has no mention of how it affects his basic rights.

On August 28, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved Supreme Court (SC) against delay in general elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the election delay. The plea urged the apex court to direct the president to announce the election date within 90 days.

The plea stated that Supreme Could should also direct the ECP to issue the schedule for upcoming general elections.

The top court was urged to declare the CCI decision regarding the delimitation and the census 2023 null and void.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP decided to hold general elections in the second week of February 2024.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the election commission is likely to issue general elections schedule after December 2023. “The election schedule will be issued 54 days after the completion of the delimitation process,” said sources with ECP.