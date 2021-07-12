Schedule of PM Imran’s AJK rallies announced

ISLAMABAD: The schedule of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to address the rallies of his party candidates in connection with AJK elections has been finalized.

According to a schedule, PM Imran will address a public rally in the Bagh district of AJK on July 17. The premier will also visit Mirpur, Muzaffarabad to address public gatherings ahead of polls in AJK.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Rasheed said that PM Imran Khan pledged to organise transparent and fair elections in AJK and PTI government guarantees to conduct the polls in a free, fair and impartial manner. The interior minister said that the government will prove to conduct transparent polls for the first time in history.

“PM Imran Khan is going to address three rallies in AJK, however, I requested him to address five rallies. Those afraid of facing a defeat are consistently levelling baseless allegations. The opposition parties did not appear whenever they are invited to deliberate on electoral reforms.”

He added that the premier will address rallies in AJK on July 17, 18 and 19.

AJK Elections

On June 10, AJK CEC had announced to hold the regional elections on July 25.

According to ECP, 32,20,546 Kashmiris will cast their votes in the forthcoming elections. The registered male voters are 15,19,347 while 12,97,747 female voters will be eligible to cast their votes.

The elections will be held to elect 45 representatives of the legislative assembly, including 33 in Azad Kashmir and 12 for Kashmiri migrants.