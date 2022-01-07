School principal nabbed for ‘blackmailing, raping female student’ in Okara

OKARA: A private school’s principal has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials in Okara for allegedly blackmailing and raping a female student of Class 10, ARY News reported on Friday.

A female student of Class 10 was allegedly raped by her school principal named Nasir Ali. It was learnt that the girl student was intoxicated before being raped by the accused who filmed her videos and pictures to further blackmail her.

The school principal was accused of continuously blackmailing and raping the female students for around eight months.

Following a complaint, FIA Cyber Crime Circle Lahore arrested the accused school principal Nasir Ali and initiated a thorough investigation after registering a case. The victim girl has demanded justice from the higher authorities.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal to submit a report.

The chief minister assured the victim girl of the provision of justice and strict punishment to the rapist in accordance with the law.

Earlier in the month, a 14-year-old girl had allegedly been raped by three men in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital Peshawar.

The incident had taken place in the vicinity of Phando police station in Peshawar. Police had said that three men fled from the scene after raping a 14-year-old girl in the KP capital.

The victim girl was shifted to a women police station from where she will be shifted to the hospital for medical examination, whereas, the police forces started raids to arrest the culprits.

