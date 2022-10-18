School students torture case: Suspect in ‘viral video’ arrested

KARACHI: Karachi police swung into action after a violent video went viral on social media that showed a man brutally beating minor school students, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The suspected man – who appeared in the viral video while torturing the minor siblings in school uniforms – was arrested by police and a case was lodged against him.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East confirmed the arrest of the accused man namely Safdar who is the paternal uncle of the children.

Police said that Safdar mercilessly beat up the minor children after Rs100 was lost. “At the time of the incident, the mother of the minor siblings was present in Punjab, whereas, their father was also not present in the home,” police added.

Police said that the social welfare department was also informed about the incident and the victims were shifted to the department.

READ: STUDENT ALLEGEDLY TORTURED TO DEATH BY TEACHER IN KANDHKOT

After the initial interrogation, police said that the mother of the children went to Punjab after having differences with her husband. On the other hand, the father of the victims showed unwillingness to pursue a case against his brother for torturing his children, police added.

Police said that action was being taken against the suspect after the registration of a case.

Earlier in the month, a schoolteacher broke the arm of a female student as she failed to memorize the lesson.

The incident occurred at the Girls Elementary School, located in the limits of PS Rajua in Chiniot, where a schoolteacher tortured the student and broke her arm as she failed to memorize the lesson.

A student named Muskan said she was tortured by the teacher with an iron rod as she failed to memorize the lesson. The student has been moved to the hospital after her arm was dislocated in corporal punishment.

It may be noted that the National Assembly has passed a bill prohibiting all kinds of corporal punishment at educational institutions.

Comments