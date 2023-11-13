Schools, colleges to close twice a week

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered to closing educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities in Punjab twice a week to curb smog, ARY News reported on Monday.

The LHC issued directives to the Punjab authorities to close all government and private educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities twice in a week to overcome the smog issue.

Additionally, the high court also ordered to start work-from-home practices in offices.

The order was issued by the LHC after hearing the petitions seeking concrete steps to curb smog. Justice Shahid Karim heard the petitions related to the smog issue in Punjab.

Related: At least 12,000 people land in hospitals due to smog

The LHC ordered to close government and private offices for two days in the smog-affected areas including Lahore Division, Sheikhupura, Khanewal, Jhang and Bahawalnagar.

Justice Karim expressed outrage over non-compliance with the court orders by the Punjab authorities and ordered to immediately transfer deputy commissioners (DCs) of Jhang, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnagar and Sheikhupura.

Justice Karim directed the Punjab chief secretary to immediately issue transfer orders to the concerned officers. He remarked that tyres and crop residues were being burnt but no action was taken by the chief secretary.

Related: Smog crisis: Schools’ closure extended

The LHC judge also reprimanded the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) lawyer who apprised the court about constructing an underpass in 70 days. Justice Karim remarked that the people would bear the consequences in the shape of smog for the whole winter season after the construction of the underpass.

The judge maintained who would address other issues after the construction of an underpass.

The LHC judge observed that smoke emission from vehicles was the major cause of smog. Justice Shahid Karim ordered the Punjab government to purchase electric motorcycles for its staff and promote cycling.

On Friday, the Punjab government decided to lift smart lockdown imposed to deal with the smog that engulfed several districts, deteriorating the air quality to a dangerous level.