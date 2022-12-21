Seat adjustment: PTI, PML-Q hold second round of talks

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) held second round of talks for seat adjustment on Wednesday ahead of the general elections, ARY News reported.

The second round of talks between PTI and PML-Q leaders was held at Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s residence in Lahore.

The session was attended by Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Fawad Chaudhry, Farhat Abbasi and others.

The leaders reviewed the list of constituencies in the latest round of talks for finalising seat adjustment for the next elections.

Yesterday, Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday that the first round of talks for seat adjustment between PTI and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) was successfully concluded.

He said that complete unity was seen between both political parties. The second round of talks will be held on Wednesday (tomorrow) to discuss the list of the constituencies, said Fawad.

On Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had formed a three-member committee to discuss seat adjustment with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) for the next elections.

PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former defence minister Parvez Khattak and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry were made members of the committee.

The PML-Q had demanded seat adjustments in 15 to 20 constituencies with the PTI before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

