Section 144 extended for two months in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad authorities have imposed Section 144 in the federal capital for two months to avoid any untoward law and order situation besides prohibiting all kinds of gatherings in areas outside the Red Zone within a one-kilometre radius, ARY News reported on Friday.

The scope of Section 144 to prohibit all kinds of public gatherings was expanded in Islamabad following a new notification issued by the Office of the District Magistrate – Islamabad Capital Territory today after the protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers at the Sindh House.

More areas outside the Red Zone within a one-kilometre radius have been included in the sensitive security zone by the Islamabad authorities besides extending the imposition of Section 144 for two months.

READ: PTI WORKERS BREAK MAIN GATE, ENTER SINDH HOUSE PREMISES

The notification read that Islamabad’s additional district magistrate prohibits ‘all kinds of gatherings of 5 or more persons, processions/rallies and demonstration inside the Red Zone’.

The Red Zone covers the areas:

Area west from the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Murree Road including new Embassy of China

Area South of University Road up to the 4th Avenue

Area South of Khayaban-e-Iqbal from 4th Avenue up to Ata Turk Avenue

Area East of Ata Turk Avenue up to Jinnah Avenue

Area East of Embassy Road up to Shahrah-e-Suhurwardy

Area North of Shahrah-e-Suhurwardy up to Serena Chowk

Area North of Dhokri Chowk (Convention Centre Chowk on Kashmir Highway) up to the intersection of Murree Road and 3rd Avenue)

And areas outside the Red Zone within a 1-kilometre radius from the outer periphery of the Red Zone on all sides.

The security forces have been directed to stay on high alert in the Red Zone, whereas, strict action will be taken against the lawbreakers.

READ: SINDH HOUSE: SHEIKH RASHEED SAYS ‘ORDERED ARRESTS OF PROTESTING MNAS, WORKERS’

Following the PTI workers’ protest at the Sindh House, security measures have been increased in other sensitive localities.

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies have been deployed outside the Ministers’ Enclave, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House, Balochistan House.

All senior officers of the Islamabad police department reached the Minister’s Enclave to supervise the security duties.

Moreover, Islamabad police established check posts on the routes towards the Sindh House and banned the entry of unauthorised persons.

Comments