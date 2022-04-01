‘Security agencies report assassination bid against PM Imran Khan’

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the security agencies have reported an assassination attempt against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that after receiving the reports, the government decided to beef up security of the prime minister.

سیکیورٹی ایجنسیوں نے رپورٹ کیا ہے کہ وزیر اعظم عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملےکا منصوبہ سامنے آیا ہے، ان رپورٹس کے بعد حکومتی فیصلے کے مطابق وزیر اعظم کی سیکیورٹی میں اضافہ کر دیا گیا ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 1, 2022



Previously, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Faisal Vawda has claimed that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s life is in danger as a plot has been hatched to assassinate him.

Speaking on ARY News’ “Off the Record” program, Faisal Vawda said that there was a plan to assassinate PM Imran Khan.

Faisal Vawda said PM Imran Khan has been advised to use a bulletproof shield while addressing the public gatherings but the PM said he will leave this world at the time fixed by Almighty Allah.

Read More: IHC bars PM Imran from disclosing details of ‘threatening letter’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is brave, he will not put the country at stake and will not let the nation bow down before anyone.

PM Imran Khan has a clear stance on the foreign policy of the country and added that now Pakistan will not become part of anyone’s war, Faisal Vawda said and added that airbases of the country will not be given to anyone to attack our neighbouring countries.

