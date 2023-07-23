Security forces continue relief activities in flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral

Security forces continued relief activities in flood-hit parts of Swat, Dir and Chitral after the communication system was affected in the nearby areas after the water level rose in the Panjkora River, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Moreover, an under-construction bridge was partially damaged in Shamsi Khan due to landsliding. In other landslide incidents, Kalakot, Sheringal and Kumrat Road was also damaged.

A bridge washed away in floods after heavy rainfall in Chitral’s Buni area. Contingents of security forces reached the affected areas with heavy machinery to make alternative routes for public movement.

The security forces also continued rescue and relief operations in Swat and Shangla and restored roads and communications systems. The contingents have also provided food and water to the residents of the affected areas.

KP rains

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as a result of heavy rains, a report issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday stated.

According to the PDMA report, 67 houses were partially damaged and seven houses were completely damaged due to floods and rains across the province.

On the instructions of the Relief Department, District Administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and related institutions are on alert, a spokesman of the Relief Department said.

The spokesman added that relief materials have been provided to the affected families of Upper Chitral and a detailed assessment of the damage will begin as soon as the flood waters recede in Lower Chitral.

Meanwhile, PDMA had issued a letter to all concerned institutions and district administration besides giving on-the-spot instructions to take precautionary measures regarding rains, flash floods, urban flooding, and flooding in rivers.

DG Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed said that people trapped in the Kabul River were also rescued by boats. The Rescue 1122 officials also conducted a search operation by scuba divers.