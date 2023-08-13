Security forces foil attack on convoy in Gwadar, two terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed after the security forces foiled an attempt to ambush a military convoy in the Gwadar district of Balochistan on Sunday, ARY News quoted ISPR.

Terrorists carried out an attack on a military convoy in Balochistan’s Gwadar district at 10:00 am today, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The terrorists used small arms and hand grenades in the attack, however, two terrorists were killed with no harm to any military or civil persons due to efficient and swift response.

The ISPR stated that the security Forces of Pakistan remain determined to thwart the efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that one terrorist was killed and three others injured in an exchange of fire with security forces in Balochistan’s Gwadar.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, the operation was launched after the presence of the terrorists in the area was reported.

The crossfire continued between the forces and militants for some time, the ISPR said, adding the sanitisation of the area is underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists found there.

“The security forces have cordoned off the entire area [and] launched [a] search operation,” the ISPR said.

Four terrorists killed in Bajaur

Meanwhile, a soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed while another was apprehended after a shootout in the general area of Charmang of Bajaur district, ISPR said on Sunday.

A statement released by the ISPR stated that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Charmang on the “reported presence of terrorists”.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists,” the military’s media wing stated.

After subduing the militants, the forces apprehended the terrorist who remained alive during the operation.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives including a suicide vest were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous “terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially suicide blasts”, it added.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib, 24.