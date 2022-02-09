Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed a terrorist in exchange of fire in Shewa area of North Waziristan district on the night of February 8-9, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

Security forces and terrorists exchange fire in the Shewa area of North Waziristan in which a terrorist namely Irfan alias Abu Darda was killed. The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from his possession.

According to ISPR, the killed terrorist was involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killings and kidnapping for ransom.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation conducted by the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

