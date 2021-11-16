Security heightened for joint Parliament session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Security has been beefed up for the joint session of the Parliament convened on Wednesday (tomorrow) as the government prepares to table 22 bills from the session including the one related to electoral reforms, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details regarding the fresh security measures, entry of guests of ministers and members of the Parliament has been banned besides also running a shuttle service between Parliament House and Lodges.

Moreover, it has also been decided to bar entry of security guards of the members of the Parliament inside the premises of the House.

The government is also prepared to pass 22 bills from the session convened tomorrow as the opposition is also preparing to give tough time to the treasury benches.

The bills that would be tabled in the joint session pertain to electoral reforms, EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis. The sources privy to the matter said that eight other bills that found it difficult to sail through Senate will also be tabled in the joint session for approval.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has also summoned a parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tomorrow (Wednesday), ahead of a joint session of the Parliament.

The parliamentary party meeting of PTI will be held at the Parliament House tomorrow at 11 in the morning. The strategy for the joint session of the Parliament will be devised. Law Minister, Barrister Farogh Naseem, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan will brief the meeting.

The PTI parliamentarians will also hold consultations and finalise the strategy to cope with the protest of the opposition in the joint session of the parliament.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the meeting. The joint session of the Parliament will be held tomorrow in which the federal government is planning to present eight important bills including one related to electoral reforms and EVM.

