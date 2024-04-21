Security intensified in Karachi ahead of Iranian President’s visit

KARACHI: As preparations are underway for the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Karachi on April 23, the security measures in the city have been intensified, ARY News reported on Sunday.

During his visit, President Raisi is scheduled to hold meetings with the Chief Minister and Governor of Sindh in Karachi.

The presence of high-ranking officials, including the Chief Minister of Sindh, provincial ministers, and other dignitaries, is expected at these meetings.

The visit holds significant diplomatic importance, highlighting the close relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Commissioner Karachi announced a public holiday on April 23 in the metropolis.

A notification has been issued by the office of the Karachi Commissioner announcing a public holiday on April 23 with all the public and private offices and schools remaining closed across the city.

According to the notification, the public holiday has been announced because of the arrival of foreign dignitaries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Pakistan from April 22-24, a spokesperson of the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

It will be the first visit of any head of state after Pakistan’s general elections.

President Raisi will be accompanying a high-level delegation.

Iran’s presidential entourage will comprise of the foreign minister, other cabinet members, high officials, and a large trade delegation.