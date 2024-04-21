Karachi police outlines traffic plan for April 23

KARACHI: In a bid to manage traffic flow during the visit of foreign dignitaries on April 23, the Karachi police department has released its traffic management plan for Karachiites, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Karachi’s traffic police have announced the closure of Club Road, stretching from PIDC to Metropole, while Dr. Ziauddin Road road will be completely closed for traffic from Ziauddin Road Bridge till PIDC Chowk.

Additionally, Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road will experience closures from Khajoor Chowk to PIDC, as directed by the Traffic Police.

Earlier in the day, Commissioner Karachi announced a public holiday on April 23 in the metropolis.

A notification has been issued by the office of the Karachi Commissioner announcing a public holiday on April 23 with all the public and private offices and schools remaining closed across the city.

According to the notification, the public holiday has been announced because of the arrival of foreign dignitaries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Pakistan from April 22-24, a spokesperson of the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

It will be the first visit of any head of state after Pakistan’s general elections.

President Raisi will be accompanying a high-level delegation.

Iran’s presidential entourage will comprise of the foreign minister, other cabinet members, high officials, and a large trade delegation.