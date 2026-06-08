Senate returns Rs1.436bn to treasury after austerity drive

ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan has returned Rs1.436 billion to the national exchequer after implementing a wide-ranging austerity and expenditure rationalisation drive under the directions of Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

According to an official statement, the savings exceed the target set by the Finance Division by 500 percent and account for 15.9 percent of the Senate’s total budget for the fiscal year 2025–26.

The austerity measures were initiated by the chairman from his own office and later extended across the Senate Secretariat. A comprehensive framework of expenditure controls and efficiency reforms was introduced to institutionalise financial discipline.

One of the key measures included the suspension of 17 out of 18 procurement projects previously approved by the Senate Finance Committee, resulting in immediate and substantial savings. Recruitment and other non-essential expenditures were rationalised, administrative overheads reduced, and operational expenses placed under strict review.

The Senate also curtailed the use of its official transport fleet, capped fuel allocations, and tightened monitoring of vehicle usage. Refreshments at official meetings and functions were discontinued, while greater use of digital and virtual platforms was adopted for committee proceedings to minimise logistical and hospitality costs.

In addition, all non-essential foreign visits were suspended as part of the cost-cutting drive.

Despite a budgetary allocation of Rs60 million for the purchase of official vehicles during the current financial year, no vehicles were procured. Furthermore, the Senate Finance Committee unanimously agreed to forgo the proposed allocation for replacing condemned official vehicles in the upcoming fiscal year, a move expected to generate additional savings of approximately Rs140 million.

The statement said the Rs1.436 billion surrendered to the treasury represents actual savings rather than projected reductions or deferred expenditures.

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