Senior journalist Sami Ibrahim attacked, tortured in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist and anchorperson Sami Ibrahim was attacked and tortured by ‘unidentified men’ in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Unidentified men surrounded Sami Ibrahim coming outside his office in Islamabad and subjected him to torture. The anchorperson sustained injuries in the attack.

He told the media that the attackers were driving a vehicle having a green-coloured number plate and they also filmed the incident. However, the motive of the attack was not yet known.

A police team has reached Sami Ibrahim to record his statement.

Earlier in the month, unidentified assailants had attacked senior journalist Ayaz Amir when he was on his way back home in Lahore.

According to details, the senior journalist was on his way back home when six unidentified men thrashed him and snatched his wallet and mobile phone. The unidentified men stopped Ayaz Amir’s car and started beating the senior journalist and his driver.

