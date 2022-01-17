Services Hospital medics sign resolution condemning YDA’s illegal steps

LAHORE: The senior medics of Services Hospital Lahore has passed a resolution condemning the illegal actions of the Young Doctors Association Punjab office-bearer which led to the death of a patient, ARY News reported on Monday.

The resolution was passed in a session at Services Hospital’s committee room which was attended by senior doctors and officers.

Senior doctors have strongly condemned the illegal actions of YDA office-bearers and the resolution was signed by 23 senior medics and other officers. It has been condemned to close the emergency ward of the hospital for four hours and hurl abuses to the administrator and doctors.

The medic categorically condemned YDA office-bearers for storming MS office and stopping the health delivery system at the Services Hospital. It has also been demanded to take punitive action against the responsible doctors.

Earlier on January 15, the inquiry report had held doctors responsible for the patient’s death at Services Hospital Lahore.

According to details, the inquiry ordered by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had found negligence of Services Hospital doctors that led to the death of a 30-year-old patient, Hamid.

The doctors blamed responsible include Dr Salman Haseeb, Dr Imran Bhatti, Dr Mehmoodul Hasan and Dr Salman Sarwar. The inquiry reported had also ordered legal action against four doctors under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006.

The report finds that Hamid, 30, of Samanabad, walked to the emergency counter of the hospital, got the admission slip at 5:52 am and doctors issued the death certificate of a patient at 6:43 am.

According to a report, young doctors had closed the emergency ward of Lahore’s Services Hospital after the death of the patient.

It is pertinent to mention here that a patient died on Friday due to alleged negligence of doctors at Services Hospital. The family accused doctors of negligence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had sought a report from the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department secretary about death of the patient due to alleged negligence of doctors.

