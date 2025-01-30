web analytics
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Shaban moon sighted, Shab-e-Barat on Feb 13

TOP NEWS

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Shaban-ul-Moazzam moon is sighted in the country and Shab-e-Barat will be observed on February 13, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the first Shaban will fall on January 31 and Shab-e-Barat will be observed on February 13.

The central moon sighting committee confirmed collecting evidence and witnesses for the crescent.

Shab-e-Barat, also known as laylat al-bara’ah or night of forgiveness, is a significant Islamic occasion observed on the 15th night of the Islamic month of Shaban. It is considered a night of forgiveness, mercy, and blessings.

Many people visit graves of loved ones, clean and decorate them, and offer prayers for the deceased. Some Muslims also fast on the 15th day of Shaban.

In some countries, including Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, Shab-e-Barat is observed with religious fervour

People also gather at mosques and other public places for collective prayers and recitations.

