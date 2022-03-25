Shah Mahmood Qureshi-led govt delegation meets MQM-P leaders

ISLAMABAD: A government delegation led by Shah Mahmood Qureshi has held a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with Asad Umar and Pervaiz Khattak met the MQM delegation. During the meeting, Qureshi conveyed the important message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the MQM-P leadership.

The meeting was also attended by federal ministers Farogh Naseem, Aminul Haque and Javed Hanif.

While talking to ARY News, Qureshi said that they took a goodwill message to MQM Pakistan. “We have told them to be together as they are our ally. The meeting with the MQM-P delegation was held in a good environment and it was a positive and fruitful meeting.”

The foreign minister said that the MQM-P delegation has clearly told them that they have not made any commitment with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), adding that MQM-P told them that PPP is giving false statements.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haque said that MQM is still part of the federal government and any decision will be taken after consultation with our constituents and activists of the party.

While speaking to the media after arriving for the National Assembly session, Aminul Haque said that the MQM-P is still part of the government and the flag on his car proves it.

“We are engaging with opposition and treasury for talks and any decision will be taken after consultation with our constituents and activists,” they said.

Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had reportedly agreed on provincial-level matters in a meeting held to discuss the political situation arising out of the no-trust motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

