FM Qureshi, Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral ties, regional situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart have met on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Minister (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extraordinary session on Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Saudi foreign minister exchanged views on the bilateral relations, regional situation and Afghanistan in the meeting.

FM Qureshi thanked his Saudi counterpart for providing assistance to Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is ready to host the OIC CFM session in March. FM Qureshi said that hosting two CFM sessions was an expression of Pakistan’s serious efforts to play its role on regional and global issues.

READ: OIC CFM: PM IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘HELPING AFGHANISTAN IS OUR RELIGIOUS DUTY’

He said that Afghan people have not gotten an opportunity to live peacefully after 40-year of warring situation. He warned of severe outcomes of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan that will affect the whole world.

During the meeting, FM Qureshi has also welcomed the OIC member countries for supporting Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute.

Earlier in the day, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his welcome address during the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC CFM in Islamabad, highlighted that over half of the Afghan population is facing a food shortage, which needed to be averted.

READ: OIC CHIEF URGES MEMBER COUNTRIES FOR HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE TO AFGHANISTAN

He said we should create a vehicle within the OIC to channel immediate and sustained humanitarian and financial support to the Afghan people including the pledges from the OIC and other donors.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we should engage with the Afghan authorities to help meet the expectations of the international community regarding political and social inclusivity, respect for human rights especially of women and girls and combating terrorism.

Alluding to the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the threat of economic meltdown there, the Foreign Minister said this is a moment to extend a collective helping hand and not withhold support.

He said that Pakistan concurred with the United Nations Secretary-General that humanitarian assistance is provided without conditions.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!