Qureshi telephones Afghan counterpart, hopes Kabul will revisit decision to recall envoy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Monday and informed him about actions thus far taken by the law enforcement agencies in connection with the reported abduction and release of the Afghan ambassdor’s daughter in the federal capital.

The phone call came a day after Kabul called back its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan.

Also Read: PAKISTAN TERMS AFGHANISTAN’S DECISION TO RECALL AMBASSADOR UNFORTUNATE AND REGRETTABLE

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured the Afghan foreign minister that Islamabad would take all possible steps to bring the culprits behind the July 16 incident to justice at the earliest. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully aware of the diplomatic norms, he added.

He said the security of the Afghan embassy and consulate in Pakistan has been beefed up.

“We hope that the Afghan government will review its decision of calling back its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan keeping in view Pakistan’s serious efforts,” the foreign minister said.

READ: ABDUCTION DROP SCENE: PROBE ‘DISCREDITS’ STATEMENTS BY AFGHAN ENVOY’S DAUGHTER

The Afghan Foreign Minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking personal interest in the investigation into the incident. He also appreciated FM Qureshi’s efforts for enhancing security of the Afghan embassy and the consulate.