Top-performing ministries: Shah Mahmood Qureshi unhappy over getting 11th rank

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed displeasure to the federal government for getting 11th rank in the list of top-performing ministries, ARY News reported on Friday.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also expressed disappointment over the ranking of top-performing ministries in his letter to the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Establishment.

However, some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and coalition parties’ ministers have raised questions about being neglected in the ranking of the top-performing ministries.

FM Qureshi, in his letter to PM’s aide on the establishment, questioned the criteria of scrutinising the performance of federal ministries. He expressed serious reservations over being ranked 11 among the ministers and termed it contrary to merit.

It may be noted here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had criticised the federal government for not awarding a performance certificate to FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi by the federal government.

Moreover, the ally of the PTI government in the Centre, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) also expressed reservations regarding the ministries’ performance ranking after their ministers were not named among the top performers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had distributed certificates among his best performing ministries with Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed remaining on top.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC head Asad Umar, and SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar secured second and third positions as best performing ministries in light of the performance agreement while Khusro Bakhtiyar, Moeed Yusuf, Razak Dawood, Sheikh Rasheed, Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mahmood and Fakhar Imam were also rewarded with certificates over their best performances.

In August 2022, Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) had released a list showing the performance of the top 10 ministries.

According to rankings released by PMDU, the Ministry of Climate Change tops the ranking list as 57 per cent of people have expressed satisfaction over the performance of the ministry in resolving public issues.

The Ministry of Commerce and Babar Awan’s Parliamentary Affairs ministry stood at number 2 and 3 respectively in the top 10 best performing ministries.

Likewise, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives- headed by federal minister Asad Umar has ranked number four in the list with 51 per cent of the votes.

