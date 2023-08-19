Shah Mehmood Qureshi denies reports of ‘differences within PTI’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday denied reports of ‘differences within PTI’, saying “no one can replace party chief Imran Khan”, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi termed the reports of differences within PTI’s core committee ‘false’ and said a media group was trying to spread confusion among the party’s ranks.

“There is no truth to such reports, no one is replacing Imran Khan,” the PTI vice chairman said.

He pointed out that PTI’s Core Committee is working in a difficult situation and such fake news is a disinformation conspiracy. “The core committee is the custodian of the party chairmanship until Imran Khan’s release from prison,” he added.

Meanwhile, Qureshi also condemned the ‘action’ against PTI leader Usman Dar, saying that sealing the latter’s property and factory was a ‘highly condemnable’ act.

“Usman Dar’s mother, family and children were evicted from the house at midnight,” he said, lambasting the authorities over such acts.

“Why such actions are being taken?” asked Qureshi, calling upon Caretaker Prime Minister (CM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar and saying he was responsible for conducive environment for elections and urged him to play his due role.

He also urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of such acts.

Shah Mehmood further said that holding timely elections was the responsibility of the authorities concerned under the Constitution. He warned that there would be gross violation if the elections were not held within 90 days.

PTI to challenge ‘possible delay in elections’

Talking about the delimitations of constituencies, Qureshi said that the Constitution was supreme and any other subsidiary act would not have any weightage. He stated that they would challenge the suspected delaying tactics before the Supreme Court.

“Senate Ali Zafar is working on the petition on behalf of the party and Salman Akram Raja sahib has also prepared his plea on behalf Imran Khan to challenge the decisions of the CCI,” he added.

He stated that there were two interim chief ministers in the CCI and therefor e its composition did not have any legal value. Pakistan Bar Council, he said, issued a press release while the Supreme Court Bar Association approached the SC for timey elections.

Keeping in mind the thoughts of the SCBA and Pakistan Bar Council, Qureshi said he was firmed that the whole legal fraternity was united on timey elections under the Constitution.