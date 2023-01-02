Shah Mehmood Qureshi lambasts govt for ‘neglecting’ Afghanistan

LAHORE: Former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has strongly criticised the federal government for ‘neglecting’ Afghanistan following an uptick in terror incidents across the country, ARY News reported.

“How much attention has been paid to Afghanistan since the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government came?” the former foreign minister said while speaking to ARY News exclusively.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi noted that the PTI government had its own policy regarding the negibouring country. “We had convinced the world that war is not the solution to the Afghan problem”, he pointed out.

The PTI leader further said that PDM leaders were busy in bringing down the Punjab government and horse-trading instead of giving attention to rising terrorism. “As Foreign Minister, I took all political parties into confidence on the policy related to Afghanistan,” he added.

The former federal minister regretted that the government was more focus on Toshakhana then inflation and economy. He also announced that his party was releasing a white paper on the country’s economic situation and performance of incumbent government.

He reiterated that the only solution to country’s current prevailing situation is election. “A new government with a fresh mandate should make decisions for the country,” he added.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also said that the PTI would never accept a technocrat government, saying that there was no place for such a government in Constitution.

