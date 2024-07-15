Shah Mehmood Qureshi moved from Adiala jail to Lahore

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been moved from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi to Lahore, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the incarcerated PTI leader will be presented before the anti-terrorism court Lahore.

Sources said that Shah Mehmood is booked in several May 9 riots cases in Lahore and police have interrogated the former foreign minister in jail.

Earlier, the PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was sent to judicial remand following his alleged involvement in May 9 riots.

The court after rejecting the plea to extend the physical remand, sent the PTI leader to judicial remand under police custody for 14 days.

Qureshi, who is already in jail for charges, was interrogated in Adiala Jail during his physical remand period.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the pleas challenging the conviction in the cipher case.

In January this year, PTI founder and party’s vice-chairman were sentenced to 10 years each in prison in cipher case.

However, the two are not expected to be released from prison due to Imran’s sentences in the Toshakhana and Iddat cases while Qureshi has been arrested in recent May 9 cases.