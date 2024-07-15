web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shah Mehmood Qureshi moved from Adiala jail to Lahore

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been moved from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi to Lahore, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the incarcerated PTI leader will be presented before the anti-terrorism court Lahore.

Sources said that Shah Mehmood is booked in several May 9 riots cases in Lahore and police have interrogated the former foreign minister in jail.

Earlier, the PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was sent to judicial remand following his alleged involvement in May 9 riots.

The court after rejecting the plea to extend the physical remand, sent the PTI leader to judicial remand under police custody for 14 days.

READ: Shah Mehmood Qureshi sent to judicial remand

Qureshi, who is already in jail for charges, was interrogated in Adiala Jail during his physical remand period.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the pleas challenging the conviction in the cipher case.

In January this year, PTI founder and party’s vice-chairman were sentenced to 10 years each in prison in cipher case.

However, the two are not expected to be released from prison due to Imran’s sentences in the Toshakhana and Iddat cases while Qureshi has been arrested in recent May 9 cases.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.