Shah Mehmood Qureshi moves court for bail in May 9 cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has moved court for bail in May 9 cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued notices to the parties and sought their responses on the bail applications filed by Shah Mehmood.

The plea urged that the cases against Shah Mehmood were filed on political grounds and that he was arrested despite being innocent.

On May 9, the former foreign minister was in Karachi for his wife’s medical treatment, the plea stated.

The plea urged the court that Shah Mehmood be granted bail, as he has been falsely implicated in the cases.

Eight cases, including the case pertaining to attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and police station Shadman, have been filed against Shah Mehmood.

Earlier, the PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was sent to judicial remand following his alleged involvement in May 9 riots.

The court after rejecting the plea to extend the physical remand, sent the PTI leader to judicial remand under police custody for 14 days.

Qureshi, who is already in jail for charges, was interrogated in Adiala Jail during his physical remand period.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the pleas challenging the conviction in the cipher case.

In January this year, PTI founder and party’s vice-chairman were sentenced to 10 years each in prison in cipher case.

However, the two are not expected to be released from prison due to Imran’s sentences in the Toshakhana and Iddat cases while Qureshi has been arrested in recent May 9 cases.