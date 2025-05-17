Shah Mehmood Qureshi rushed to hospital after health deteriorates

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was rushed to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) from Jail on Saturday after reporting chest pain, ARY News reported.

According to his lawyer Rana Mudassir, Qureshi was shifted to hospital following Fajr prayers. The former foreign minister underwent an initial check-up by jail doctors before being moved to the hospital for further evaluation, where he is currently undergoing multiple diagnostic tests.

Rana Mudassar confirmed that the jail administration informed Qureshi’s family about his condition, and they are being updated on his medical status.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi indicted former foreign minister Shah Mehmood, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CM KP) Ali Amin Gandapur, and other PTI leaders in the GHQ attack case.

As per details, the Rawalpindi ATC heard the case and charged Ali Amin Gandapur and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with 14 other PTI leaders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.

READ: Shah Mehmood Qureshi sent to judicial remand

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the pleas challenging the conviction in the cipher case.

In January last year, PTI founder and party’s vice-chairman were sentenced to 10 years each in prison in cipher case.

However, the two are not expected to be released from prison due to Imran’s sentences in the Toshakhana and Iddat cases while Qureshi has been arrested in recent May 9 cases.