Lata Mangeshkar demise: Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan attacked by extremist goons

A worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party Arun Yadav accused Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan of spitting on the body of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral.

In the video, the Kal Ho Naa Ho star was seen holding his hands in dua. He lowered his hands and face mask after reciting the prayers and blew it on her.

His manager Pooja Dadlani – on the other hand – had folded her hands for her prayers

However, Arun Yadav took to the micro-blogging social media application Twitter to claim that Shah Rukh Khan disrespected the singing legend by sharing a video.

The netizens rejected his claims and took him to task in their posts.

Don’t just tweet for the sake of tweeting and creating controversy. Be little responsible. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) February 7, 2022

Arun Yadav jaise besharam, badtameez aur nafrat failane waale logon se bachkar rahe Bharat waasi. — Megha (@megha_1997) February 7, 2022

Aaj tak zindagi main kabhi kisi ne Arun Yadav par itna thooka nahi hoga jitna in dino duniya bhar se log is par thook rahe hai. Jo log tujhpar kar rahe hai usiko “Thookna” kehte hai — Abdul Rasheed اعيش فلسطين (@VivaaPalestine) February 7, 2022

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to a hospital in early January this year after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

She was admitted to the ICU with mild symptoms and was recovering slowly.

On January 28, the singer was taken off the ventilator, after she showed slight signs of improvement. However, on February 5, her condition deteriorated and she was back on ventilator support. She breathed her last on Sunday morning.

Lata Mangeshkar’s biography

Born in 1929, Miss Mangeshkar was lovingly referred to as the ‘Nightingale of India’. She stepped into singing at the age of 13 and recorded her first song in 1942. In her career spanning seven decades, she has to her credit over 30,000 songs in different languages.

Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in 1969, the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in 1999 and the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna in 2001.

She was also conferred with France’s highest civilian award, ‘Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’ (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2009.

