Mumbai court denies bail to Aryan Khan in drugs case

Aryan Khan, son of legendary Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was denied bail by a Mumbai court in a cruise ship drugs case.

Judge R.M. Nerlikar of a Mumbai court found Aryan Khan’s bail application non-maintainable. The plea of two other suspects got rejected as well.

Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde informed the bench that the 23-year-old, who was arrested on Sunday comes from a respectable family and will not flee the country due to his roots in the society.

The counsel presented judgments regarding his client for letting his client be released on bail.

Speaking on Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) suspicions of the actor’s son tampering with evidence, he said that it cannot be said that his client would do so just because he is from an influential family.

“There are people roaming streets with much more serious offences,” said Maneshinde.

Maneshinde told the court that his client was taken into custody on the basis of his WhatsApp chats and no drugs were seized.

Earlier, Aryan Khan had reportedly admitted that he was taking drugs for the past four years while crying for hours during the investigation.

The suspects were booked under Section 27, which is a penalty for consuming any kind of narcotic drugs or substance, and 8C – which penalizes the accused of producing, manufacturing or trade of drugs – of the Indian Penal Code.

The mobile phone of Shah Rukh Khan’s son was confiscated for checking clues of the suspects’ involvement in the drugs case as well.

