Shahbaz Gill physical remand: IHC announces verdict on PTI’s plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has announced the reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea against the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill, ARY News reported on Monday.

The acting chief minister of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict on the PTI’s plea against Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand.

The high court stated in its report that the court could not intervene in matters related to the remand of the accused.

The high court directed the federal government and interior secretary to appoint a retired judge as an inquiry officer and wrapped up the PTI’s petition challenging Gill’s physical remand.

Moreover, the IHC also ordered the appointment of senior superintendent police (SSP) ranked officer for supervising Gill’s physical remand.

Gill on physical remand

Earlier, an Islamabad court handed PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad police for two-day physical remand after he was shifted from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Shahbaz Gill was presented before the court of judicial magistrate Malik Aman from PIMS under tight security measures. A report prepared by the Adiala Jail’s officials was presented before the court, confirming torture marks on Gill’s body when he was handed over to them by Islamabad police.

Special public prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbas while giving his arguments for Gill’s physical remand said that he would never support torture and added that the suspect was not under two-day physical remand and it will only begin after a court order.

He also read out the order of the additional session judge Farrukh Ali Khan who directed during a previous hearing that the physical remand remains suspended until Monday (today).

On the other hand, Babar Awan who represented Gill said before the court that it has been nearly 14 days since the suspect was in the custody of Islamabad police on remand. “This is more than enough. Do they want to kill him in remand?” he asked.

He further argued that Gill never used any mobile while giving a beeper to a news channel and therefore police’s search for the mobile phone was an attempt to drag the case.

The court after listening to the arguments reserved its verdict and later directed the police to present Gill before the court on August 24.

