Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says fixing fuel prices is OGRA’s responsibility

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said OGRA has its own system of fixing fuel prices, ARY News reported.

Defending the recent hike in fuel prices, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) fixes fuel prices as per last letter of credit and price at the international market.

Fuel prices cannot be changed on anyone’s narrative, Abbasi said and added that fixing fuel prices is a purely administrative issue not political.

On Tuesday, former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari voiced concern over increasing fuel prices despite the downward trend at the international market.

Earlier, the federal government announced a hike of Rs6.72 per litre in the price of petrol for the remaining days of August 2022.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, petrol will now be priced at Rs233.91 after the latest hike, followed by high speed diesel at Rs244..44, kerosene oil at Rs199.40 and light diesel at Rs191.75.

The price of diesel saw a decrease of Rs0.51 while the per litre rate of light diesel jacked up by Rs0.43 per litre. The price of kerosene oil decreased up to Rs1.67 per litre, the notification read.

