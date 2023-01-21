Shahid Khaqan says Pakistan’s political system lacks power to solve issues

QUETTA: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has asserted that the political system of Pakistan lacks power to solve issues, stressing the need to respect public opinion, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a ceremony in Quetta, the former prime minister regretted that the country’s issues were not being discussed in the Parliament – despite being a forum of elected representatives.

“Unfortunately, the country’s economy has reached the brink of disaster,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, adding that currently, there was no such forum to discuss the prevailing issues being faced by the country.

He regretted that the political system of Pakistan lacks power to solve the issues. “The country of 230 million was facing almost every crisis,” he said, adding that he was also responsible for the country’s prevailing issues.

The PML-N leader stressed the need to constitute a strong system for country’s betterment, saying that the government should deliver and respect the public opinion.

“Problems cannot be resolved in a country – where lists are made who will win and who will not,” he said, adding that people choose alternative solution in a country where the justice system is paralyzed.

He also pointed out that Balochistan should be most prosperous province, but unfortunately, it is the most miserable one. “These problems will be resolved once the making of lists stops,” he noted.

Shahid Khaqan further said that the problems would be discussed when Senators will not be elected after paying billions of rupees. “We became a nuclear power but could not improve the quality of schools and hospitals,” he said, adding that no political party can resolve the issues by taking 100 percent of seats.

Earlier in January, it was reported that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would resign from National Assembly (NA) after differences emerged with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a statement, PTI leader Faisal Vawda alleged that the former prime minister would resign from National Assembly (NA) in a few days over differences with PML-N.

He further claimed that Shahid Khaqan would resign along with other Muslim League lawmakers. However, the PML-N and Abbasi have not responded to the claims yet.

