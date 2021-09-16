Shahwani refutes reports about resignation of CM Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Liaquat Shahwani, spokesperson for the provincial government, has refuted reports aired on different news channels about the possible resignation of Balochistan CM Jam Kamal following a no-confidence motion moved against him by MPAs, ARY News reported.

“There is no truth about the resignation of CM Jam Kamal,” said Shahwani while rejecting the rumors.

On the other hand, CM Balochistan today met with the former provincial education minister and parliamentary party leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind at his residence.

The chief minister was accompanied by the provincial minister and other party members.

Matters pertaining to the overall political situation of the province and the no-confidence motion against the chief minister were discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, CM Kamal while speaking with ARY News said that he is confident that the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him will meet failure.

Sanjrani in Quetta to appease lawmakers

After the no-confidence motion moved against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani reached Quetta today to appease the lawmakers.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani along with a delegation arrived in Balochistan capital Quetta following a no-confidence motion moved against CM Jam Kamal Khan.

Sources told ARY News that Sanjrani met the disgruntled lawmakers of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Sadiq Sanjrani also held a consultative session with the party leaders.

The session was attended by Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Manzoor Kakar, Sarfraz Bugti, Ahmed Khan, Senator Abdul Qadir, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Khalid Magsi, MNA Sardar Tareen and others.

On September 14, the opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.

Sixteen members of the opposition parties in the provincial assembly had submitted the no-confidence motion with the secretary of the assembly.

The lawmakers had said that their resolution was based on four major points and among them tops the reason that the chief minister had failed to deliver on the promises during his three-year tenure.