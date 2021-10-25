Sharjeel Memon pleads not guilty in Rs2.43bn assets case

KARACHI: A Karachi accountability court on Monday indicted PPP leader and former Sindh minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and other accused in assets beyond means reference.

Memon and other accused turned up before the accountability court as it resumed hearing. They pleaded not guilty to the charge of amassing more assets than their means could justify.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present its witnesses on next hearing to record their statements. The court adjourned the case until November 10.

According to the corruption watchdog, Memon allegedly amassed assets to the tune of Rs2.43 billion through unfair means. The bureau filed a reference against him, his wife Sadaf Sharjeel, mother Zeenat Inam and others in 2019.

PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon with other accused is facing a number of graft cases, including one related to Rs 5.76 billion corruption in the Sindh Information Department.

He was arrested in a case pertaining to the award of advertisements at ‘exorbitant’ rates on Oct 23, 2007 and was later released on bail granted by the Sindh High Court (SHC) on June 25, 2019.

