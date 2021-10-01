SHC moved to cancel bails of suspects in Dr Maha Shah death case

KARACHI: A plea has been filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC), seeking suspension of the bail granted to suspects in a case related to the death of Dr Maha Shah, ARY News reported on Friday.

The applicant in his plea has stated that rape charges have been proven after the postmortem of Dr Maha Shah’s body, while the suspects were reluctant from undergoing DNA tests.

The suspects in this context do not deserve bail in the case and they should be arrested, the applicant stated. It is to be noted that suspects namely Waqas, Junaid, Tabish, Yaseen Qureshi and Nasir Siddiqui are booked under relevant sections of the law.

The charges of murder, rape and attempts to conceal evidence have been framed against the accused, while they have refused to confess the crime.

Read more: SHC grants bail to two accused in Dr Maha Shah death case

The female doctor had committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the metropolis on August 19.

It is to be noted that the court had directed DNA testing of the accused in Dr Maha Shah’s suicide case and ordered the investigation officer to submit the challan, in earlier hearing of the case, which became a challenge for the police.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!