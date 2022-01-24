SHC extends stay on 21,300 recruitments in Sindh govt

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday extended its stay order against recruitment of 21,310 persons on BPS-1 to BPS-15 in various departments of the provincial government.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh adjourned the case for want of time and extended the injunction till next hearing.

At the previous hearing, the high court stayed the recruitment process and issued notices to the Sindh chief secretary, IBA Sukkur and others to file their comments on a petition filed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel.

After initial hearing, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi suspended two notifications regarding decisions of the provincial cabinet to fill over 21,300 post in over 30 departments.

The petitioner claimed that recruitment against over 21,300 posts from BPS-1 to BPS-15 is being made without inviting tender and following relevant laws, mandatory provisions of the Sindh Public Procurement Rules (SPPR) 2010.

