SHC issues notice to K-Electric CEO over unannounced power cuts

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to the K-Electric chief executive officer (CEO) and other officials on a petition against unannounced power cuts.

A division bench of the high court directed the respondents to file their comments on the petition until the next hearing.

Residents of Karachi’s Quaid-e-Awam colony filed a petition in the SHC stating that they are being subjected to unannounced load-shedding by the power company.

The residents are facing mental and physical agony due to seven to six hour-long power cuts, the petitioners lamented, requesting the high court to issue directives for K-Electric officials to halt load-shedding.

Beside power blackouts, they complained to the court of overbilling and pleaded with the bench to direct the city’s sole power distributor to stop over-charging citizens.

