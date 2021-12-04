SHC orders demolishing another illegal construction in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered to demolish one more illegal building in Karachi’s Azam Basti and asked to get assistance from Rangers for maintaining law and order, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) directed to demolish an illegal building constructed at plot number H-299 in street 4 of Azam Basti. Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has been directed to get assistance from Rangers for maintaining the law and order during the demolition process.

The court also directed the concerned deputy commissioner, senior superintendent police (SSP) to assist SBCA. Moreover, the high court directed to end utility services including gas, electricity and water of the illegal building.

READ: SHC ORDERS TO BOOK BUILDER, SBCA OFFICERS IN ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTION CASE

The plaintiff named Pervaiz Mehmood Hashmi had filed a petition against the illegal building in 2013.

The SHC judge remarked that there is no other way than demolishing such buildings. He remarked that no approval was taken from the concerned authority nor any construction was permitted there.

Earlier on November 29, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had turned down a plea to restrain the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) from action against a structure in Aram Bagh area.

READ: SHC SUMMONS NAMES OF SBCA OFFICERS INVOLVED IN ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTIONS

A petitioner had pleaded for a restraining order against the SBCA action. “Our construction is not illegal, SBCA being involved in an unlawful action against us,” the petitioner said in an application.

“The petitioner has encroached six feet portion of a street in Aram Bagh and added it into his house,” a SBCA lawyer said.

“Who has restrained you from acting against it,” the court said. “The petitioner has got a stay order from court,” the counsel replied. “No restraining order applicable, you should go and act against it,” the court said.

The bench of the high court had ordered the SBCA to take action against illegal construction.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!