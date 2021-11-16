SHC orders to clear encroachment from Anda Mor-Manghopir road

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday has ordered to clear encroachment from Anda Mor-Manghopir road within a month, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by the SHC during the hearing of a case related to leasing the land reserved for the road in New Karachi’s Anda Mor.

The director KMC Central, Senior Director, Bashir Siddiqui, Mazhar Khan and others appeared before the court. At the outset of the hearing, the SHC bench, expressing resentment over the Sindh government and KMC for leasing the land of road, remarked that the metropolitan has been ruined.

Read more: SHC seeks progress report in graveyards encroachment case

KMC lawyer apprised the court that Mustafabad was regularized by the Sindh government in 1987. The bench comprising Justice Faisal Kamal Alam and Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput ordered the removal of the illegal structures from the Anda Mor-Manghopir road after providing compensation and alternate place to the affectees.

The road should be cleared within 30 days, the SHC ordered.

Earlier this year, the Karachi registry bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), overseeing encroachment cases, ordered the metropolitan authorities in its written verdict to immediately demolish the Nasla Tower built on Sharea Faisal in violation of laws.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!