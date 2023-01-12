SHC rejects MQM-P’s plea to postpone LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday rejected Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) petition to halt the second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, ARY News reported.

MQM-Pakistan had moved SHC seeking a delay in LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions over the issue of delimitations.

سندھ ہائیکورٹ نے بلدیاتی الیکشن روکنے کی ایم کیو ایم پاکستان کی درخواست مسترد کردی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/r4qbhW52ns — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 12, 2023

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had rejected petitions filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) regarding ambiguity in voter lists in Karachi and Hyderabad.

A three-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the MQM-P and other parties.

MQM threatens to quit govt

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, yesterday threatened to sit on the opposition benches over delimitations issue.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement factions including MQM-Pakistan, MQM Bahali Committee, and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) Wednesday staged a protest outside the ECP office in Karachi against delimitations.

Addressing the participants of the demonstration, MQM-P chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that MQM has paid a heavy political price for this government and can leave it if their reservations were not resolved on an immediate basis.

Read More: MQM-P, PSP agree on sharing top positions after merger

“We are given two days time to resolve our reservations after that we [MQM] will be free to make our decisions independently,” said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while giving warning to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A day earlier, it was reported that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) and MQM Bahali Committee heads agreed on one-point agenda to continue political struggle against the controversial delimitations ahead of Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls.

Comments