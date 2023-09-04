SHC seeks IG response on abduction of Hareem Shah’s husband

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) sought notice from IG Sindh and others against the abduction of Tiktoker star Hareem Shah’s husband Bilal Shah, ARY News reported.

As per details, SHC issued notices to interior ministry, IG Sindh and others and summoned a response from them against the abduction of Hareem Shah’s husband.

The father of Bilal Shah said that his son was abducted from Korangi Road on August 26. He said that there is no case registered against Bilal Shah and he returned to Pakistan one week ago.

Yesterday, Police registered an FIR against the abduction of Tiktoker Hareem Shah’s husband’s case.

As per details, the Police officials stated that the FIR was registered in Defense police station on the complaint of his mother.

The police officials said that the husband of Hareem Shah, Bilal Hussain Shah was abducted on August 27.

On January 28, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) asked multiple banks to freeze accounts of TikToker Hareem Shah after she was filmed in a video with a huge cache of foreign exchange.

The FIA had written letters to Punjab Bank and Habib Bank for freezing the bank accounts of Tiktok star after she mocked the Pakistani authorities for letting her travel abroad with the bundles of foreign currency.