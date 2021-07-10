Shehbaz accuses FIA probe team of ‘harassment, misbehaviour’

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif accused on Saturday the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) probe team investigating him for his alleged involvement in money laundering of Rs25 billion of harassment and misbehaviour during his appearance before it.

Shehbaz along with his son Hamza Shahbaz appeared before a Lahore court in the money laundering case and complained to it that the FIA team harassed and misbehaved with him when he turned up in pursuance of its summon to record his statement.

“I was called to the FIA office where the investigators misbehaved with me,” he alleged. “They talked with me inappropriately and when I stopped them, they mocked me.”

The court restrained the FIA investigation team from harassing and misbehaving with the opposition leader.

On the other hand, the FIA rejected Shehbaz Sharif’s accusations saying he was not harassed during his appearance before the probe team.

The court extended the pre-arrest bail of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza until August 02. The investigation officer said that the FIA had issued notices to both father-son duo and will present the record of the investigation process after its completion.