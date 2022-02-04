Shehbaz Sharif telephones Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has telephoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and invited him to the luncheon, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shehbaz Sharif invited Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to the luncheon to be held on Saturday (today). The PML-N and PPP top leaders will hold an important meeting today. Bilawal has accepted Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation.

The opposition political parties is likely to finalise a joint strategy of anti-government movement in the upcoming meeting.

Earlier in the month, it was learnt that PML-N, which is part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was seemingly indecisive over the long march announced for March 23 after the party is yet to issue directives to its activists for preparations.

The PML-N had not issued any directives to the separate wings and organisations in the party regarding preparations for the announced long march on March 23 towards Islamabad.

While rejecting the government’s request to defer the long march due to terrorism threats, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a multi-party opposition alliance – had decided to continue with the long march against the rising inflation as per schedule on March 23 (Pakistan Day).

Responding to Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed’s request to postpone march due to Pakistan Day parade, the JUI-F chief had said: “As far as the parade is concerned, it takes place from morning to afternoon and our marchers will enter Islamabad in the afternoon, so there is no conflict.”

The PDM head had also warned the authorities against any attempt to use force to prevent the marchers from entering the federal capital.

