Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal discuss political situation on phone

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held telephonic conversation to discuss the overall political situation of the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During a telephonic conversation, the two leaders also discussed the appointment of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

According to sources, the PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif is likely to meet Bilawal Bhutto Zardari next week in Islamabad.

Shehbaz Sharif will also meet with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad, said sources.

Earlier in August, PDM announced marching towards Islamabad “with a sea of people” to topple the ruling PTI.

Addressing a PDM rally in Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah, the JUI chief announced that opposition parties will march towards Islamabad against the government.

“We will hold rallies in different cities and will launch a long march towards Islamabad against the federal government,” announced JUI chief.

It is to be mentioned here that People’s Party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is currently visiting southern and central Punjab.

The PPP chairman is expected to address public meetings and rallies at D.G. Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan.