Shehbaz Sharif case: Court rejects FIA’s daily hearing plea

LAHORE: A special court in Lahore on Thursday dismissed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) petition seeking a daily hearing of the money laundering case against PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

As the proceedings went underway, the Lahore court rejected the FIA petition for daily hearing against the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Also Read: Court hears plea to unfreeze Shehbaz Sharif family’s assets

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lawyer had filed an application in the court seeking daily hearing of the case.

Also Read: Shehbaz Sharif skirts question about meeting with Elahi, Tareen

He said the accused wanted to delay the trial and no progress has been made despite the passage of two years.

Hamza’s lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar said that if the court hears other cases on a daily basis as well, they will have no objection. He said cases involving similar charges were filed in other courts, wherein the accused have been granted bail.

The court directed the defence and prosecution lawyers to forward their arguments on an application questioning the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case on the next hearing. The court also sought arguments on the Federal Investigation Agency application seeking daily hearing of the case.

Comments