Shehbaz Sharif case: FIA prosecutor told not to appear in court

ISLAMABAD: A special court in Lahore will resume tomorrow (Monday) hearing of a money laundering case against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza and other accused.

The Federal Ministry of Law has restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) special prosecutor from appearing in court tomorrow.

The hearing will coincide with a session of the National Assembly that has been convened to elect the new prime minister. The NA Secretariat has issued a single-item ‘Orders of the Day’ for the session that will commence at 2pm.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and PTI vice president Shah Mahmood Qureshi are in the run for the coveted post of the prime minister.

The nomination papers of Shehbaz, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, and PTI candidate Qureshi have been accepted. The PTI raised objections to Shehbaz’s nomination but these were rejected by the Speaker Office.

Shehbaz Sharif and his family are facing charges of laundering billions of rupees using accounts of their sugar mills and employees, according to the FIA.

