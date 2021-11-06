Shehbaz Sharif contacts Sirajul Haq, Mahmood Khan Achakzai

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has contacted Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Shehbaz Sharif contacted Sirajul Haq and Mahmood Khan Achakzai ahead of the joint session of the Parliament. The opposition leaders held consultation over the strategy of the parliament’s joint session and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance.

The opposition leader suggested raising a strong voice against the inflation inside and outside the parliament. Sirajul Haq and Mahmood Khan Achakzai agreed to Shehbaz’s suggestion.

READ: PDM SESSION TO MULL OVER STRATEGY FOR JOINT SITTING OF PARLIAMENT

The top leaders of the opposition parties also exchanged views on challenging the NAB Amendment Ordinance inside and outside the Parliament House.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had telephoned the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif.

In a telephonic conversation, both the opposition leaders had discussed the country’s overall political situation and increasing inflation. Matters related to formulating a joint strategy of the opposition benches in the Parliament had also come under discussion.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PM Imran Khan has caused more problems for the masses under the name of ‘relief lollipop. The PPP leader claimed every passing day of the incumbent government is creating hurdles for the masses.

