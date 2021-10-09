Shehbaz, Hamza’s interim bail extended till Oct 30

LAHORE: A Lahore banking court on Saturday extended the interim bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case until Oct 30.

The father-son duo turned up before the court as Judge Tahir Sabir resumed hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge enquired about the progress so far made in an investigation against the accused. A prosecutor informed the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) received a reply to its questionnaire from Shehbaz on Oct 7.

The court asked the prosecutor whether anyone else has been sent a questionnaire, to which the latter replied that FIA would make a decision in this regard after reviewing Shehbaz’s reply.

FIA challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the accused’s bail pleas saying an anti-corruption court could entertain them. At this, the court directed both defence and prosecution sides to forward their arguments on the matter.

On Oct 1, an accountability court had indicted Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

The court framed charges on Nusrat, who is out of the country for her medical treatment, through a pleader, Muhammad Nawaz. The court had earlier declared her a proclaimed offender over her perpetual absence from the trial proceedings.

