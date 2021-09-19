Shehbaz Sharif lands in Karachi for day-long visit

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi Sunday afternoon on a day-long visit.

Accompanied by Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyam Aurangzeb, and other party leaders, Shehbaz landed at Karachi international airport where he was received by local party leaders and workers.

During his stay in the port city, the PML-N president will visit the residence of Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal to offer his condolence on the demise of veteran Baloch leader Attaullah Mengal.

The last time Shehbaz Sharif visited Karachi was in August when he attended the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public gathering and visited the residences of former president Mamnoon Hussian and Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) president Pir Pagara to extend his condolences.

He also addressed the business community during his three-day stay in the provincial capital of Sindh.