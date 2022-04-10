Sunday, April 10, 2022
Shehbaz Sharif meets Zardari, Bilawal ahead of PM election

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, who today filed his nomination papers for the prime minister’s election, met PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Islamabad Sunday evening.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting took place at Zardari House. Shehbaz expressed gratitude to the former president over his support for the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

They deliberated the prime minister’s election and a future strategy.

The National Assembly will meet tomorrow (Monday) at 2:00pm to elect the new prime minister after PTI chairman Imran Khan was de-seated from the highest office of the country through the opposition-moved no-confidence motion.

The nomination papers of joint opposition’s candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been approved for the prime minister’s election.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier submitted nomination papers for the election of prime minister following ouster of Imran Khan.

